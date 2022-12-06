We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Texas Pacific (TPL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Texas Pacific is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Texas Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPL's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, TPL has gained about 103.2% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 38.2%. As we can see, Texas Pacific is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 103.7%.
In YPF Sociedad Anonima's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 25.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Texas Pacific is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.9% so far this year, meaning that TPL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, YPF Sociedad Anonima belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved +52% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Texas Pacific and YPF Sociedad Anonima. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.