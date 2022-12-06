We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is RxSight (RXST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is RxSight, Inc. (RXST - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
RxSight, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1183 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. RxSight, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RXST's full-year earnings has moved 5.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, RXST has moved about 22.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 16%. This means that RxSight, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 93.9%.
Over the past three months, Lantheus Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, RxSight, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 103 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 26.8% this year, meaning that RXST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Lantheus Holdings belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 103-stock industry is currently ranked #148. The industry has moved -44% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track RxSight, Inc. and Lantheus Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.