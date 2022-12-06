We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DocuSign (DOCU) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 8, after the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 3.4%.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $626.1 million, indicating 14.8% year-over-year growth. Strong growth in subscription revenues and customer base is expected to have benefited the top line.
The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, suggesting a 29.3% fall from the year-ago quarter. Higher operating expenses are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.
DocuSign Price and EPS Surprise
DocuSign price-eps-surprise | DocuSign Quote
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DocuSign this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
