JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $131.59, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had 0% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.77 billion, up 15.41% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.73 per share and revenue of $128.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.63% and +5.62%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.17.
Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.24 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.