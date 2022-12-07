Back to top

Image: Bigstock

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Large-Cap Value & Mid-Cap Value

In the last trading session, Wall Street was downbeat. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) declined 1.4%, (DIA - Free Report) retreated about 1.1% while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 2.1% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(SPYV - Free Report) : Volume 4.80 Times Average

This large-cap value ETF was under the microscope as about 14.96 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 3.30 million shares and came as SPYV lost 1% in the last trading session. IJR is up 3.7% in a month’s time.

(IJJ - Free Report) : Volume 5.93 Times Average

This mid-cap value ETF was in the spotlight as around 3.71 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 613, 330 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as IJJ lost 0.9% in the last session. IJJ has increased 3.7% over the past month.


