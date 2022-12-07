In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors M (FELTX - Free Report) has a 1.25% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FELTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 14.94% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Lord Abbett Growth Leaders R2 (LGLQX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. LGLQX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 11.2%, expense ratio of 1.26% and management fee of 0.51%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Neuberger Berman Guardian Investor (NGUAX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NGUAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NGUAX has an expense ratio of 0.81%, management fee of 0.74%, and annual returns of 12.02% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.