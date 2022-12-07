We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Enphase Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 247 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Enphase Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ENPH has gained about 69.3% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 35.5%. This shows that Enphase Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 160.9%.
Over the past three months, NexTier Oilfield Solutions' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Enphase Energy belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.7% this year, meaning that ENPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #23. The industry has moved +16.1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Enphase Energy and NexTier Oilfield Solutions as they could maintain their solid performance.