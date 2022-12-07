We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Harmonic (HLIT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Harmonic (HLIT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Harmonic is one of 655 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Harmonic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLIT's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, HLIT has moved about 15.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 32.3%. This means that Harmonic is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Thermon Group (THR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 18% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Thermon Group's current year EPS has increased 19.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Harmonic is a member of the Communication - Components industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.3% so far this year, so HLIT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Thermon Group belongs to the Instruments - Control industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #42. The industry has moved -17.9% year to date.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Harmonic and Thermon Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.