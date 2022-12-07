We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Adicet Bio (ACET) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Adicet Bio, Inc. is one of 1183 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adicet Bio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACET's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ACET has moved about 12.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 16.6%. This means that Adicet Bio, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Merck (MRK - Free Report) . The stock has returned 42.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Merck's current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Adicet Bio, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 558 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.1% so far this year, so ACET is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Merck belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved +13.2% year to date.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Adicet Bio, Inc. and Merck as they attempt to continue their solid performance.