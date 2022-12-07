Zuora (ZUO) Q3 Earnings Flat Y/Y, Revenues Beat Estimates

Zuora ( ZUO Quick Quote ZUO - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 2 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents and flat year over year.
Revenues of $101.1 million beat the consensus mark by 1.58% and increased 17% in constant currency and 13% year over year. The third quarter performance reflects strong uptake of its business platform and the resilience of its cloud subscription-based business model.
Quarter Details
Zuora’s subscription revenues accounted for 85.6% of total revenues. The figure was $86.6 million, up 20% in constant currency and 17% year over year. Zuora’s subscription revenues experienced forex headwinds based on the strength of the U.S. dollar.
Professional Services revenues accounted for 14.4% of total revenues. The figure was $14.5 million, down 6% year over year.
In the fiscal third quarter, the number of customers with an annual contract value equal to or greater than $100K was 770, up from the 720 reported in the year-ago quarter.
The dollar-based retention rate was 109% compared with 110% as of Oct 31, 2021.
In the reported quarter, ARR growth was at 19%, flat year over year.
The non-GAAP gross margin was 67%, which improved 157 basis points (bps).
Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, jumped 230 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20.1%. Sales & marketing expenses decreased 40 bps to 34%.
General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 12.3%, down 230 bps year over year.
Non-GAAP operating income was $0.6 million in the reported quarter against a loss of $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Oct 31, 2022, Zuora had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $401 million compared with $448.6 million as of Jul 31, 2022.
The free cash outflow was $7.2 million in the reported quarter compared with the free cash outflow of $7.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Guidance
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Zuora expects subscription revenues in the range of $87.5-$88.5 million. Professional services revenues are expected to be between $56 million and $57 million.
Total revenues are expected to be between $99.5 million and $101.5 million.
The non-GAAP loss from operations is expected between $2.5 million and $1.5 million. The non-GAAP loss is expected between 6 cents and 5 cents per share.
For fiscal 2023, Zuora expects subscription revenues in the range of $337-$341 million. Total revenues are expected to be between $394 million and $400 million.
The non-GAAP income from operations is expected between $1 million. The non-GAAP loss is expected between 7 cents and 6 cents per share.
For fiscal 2023, ARR growth is projected to be 21% or higher. The dollar-based retention rate is expected at 112% or higher.
Free cash outflow is expected between $36.5 million and $33.5 million.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Zuora currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The stock has plunged 61.4% compared with the Zacks
Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 31.5% year to date.
Here are some other top-ranked stocks to consider in the broader tech sector:
Arista Networks ( ANET ) carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ANET’s shares have increased 2.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks
Airbnb ( ABNB ) is also a Zacks Rank #2 stock.
ABNB shares have lost 50% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks
Bumble ( BMBL ) carries a Zacks Rank #2.
BMBL’s shares have slumped 39.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks
Internet Software industry’s decline of 63.9%.
