Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q1 Loss Widens & Revenues Decrease Y/Y

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX - Free Report) posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss per share and lower-than-expected revenues. Both metrics also deteriorated from the year-earlier quarter’s respective reported figures. Results were hurt by a tough macroeconomic backdrop.

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company havedecreased 15.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 25% decline.

Q1 Details

Stitch Fix posted a loss of 50 cents a share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 44 cents. The bottom line compared unfavorably with earnings of 2 cents a share recorded in the prior-year fiscal quarter.

SFIX recorded net revenues of $455.6 million, down 22% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure due to weak fixed volumes, partly offset by demand in Freestyle. The metric came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $460 million.

Stitch Fix has active clients of 3,709,000 as of Oct 29, 2022, down 11% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s level. Revenue per active client or RPAC reached $525, flat year over year.

Margins & Costs

In the fiscal first quarter, gross profit tumbled 29.7% to $191.8 million. Also, the gross margin contracted 490 basis points (bps) year over year to 42.1% mainly due to higher product costs, increased clearance and adverse transportation costs year over year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses fell 10.2% to $246.9 million. Stitch Fix reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.4 million for the fiscal quarter under review against the adjusted EBITDA of $38.2 million posted in the year-ago fiscal quarter.

Other Financial Aspects

Stitch Fix ended the fiscal first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $113.3 million minus debt and shareholders’ equity of $294.8 million.

SFIX used $10 million in cash from operating activities during the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Also, the company had a negative free cash flow of $16.2 million in the aforementioned period.

Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, management projects net revenues of $410-$420 million, indicating a 19-21% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. This is due to continued pressure on net active clients and the promotional holiday period. Stitch Fix expects adjusted EBITDA in the bracket of a negative $5 million to a positive $5 million with a margin of minus 1% to plus 1%.

For fiscal 2023, management projects revenues between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion, and adjusted EBITDA in the bracket of a negative $10 million to a positive $10 million. Management anticipates a gross margin of 42% for fiscal 2023. It expects advertising as a rate of revenue to be lower than the historic rate owing to the marketing shift. For the rest of the fiscal year, advertising is likely to be approximately 5-6% of revenues.

