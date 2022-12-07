We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SIG vs. CFRUY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Jewelry sector have probably already heard of Signet (SIG - Free Report) and Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Signet and Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
SIG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.97, while CFRUY has a forward P/E of 19.88. We also note that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CFRUY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05.
Another notable valuation metric for SIG is its P/B ratio of 2.37. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CFRUY has a P/B of 5.87.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SIG's Value grade of A and CFRUY's Value grade of C.
Both SIG and CFRUY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SIG is the superior value option right now.