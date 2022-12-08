We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Netflix (NFLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) closed at $308.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet video service had gained 15.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.7% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Netflix as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, down 63.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.85 billion, up 1.83% from the year-ago period.
NFLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.27 per share and revenue of $31.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.63% and +6.34%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Netflix. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Netflix is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Netflix has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.75 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.18, so we one might conclude that Netflix is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NFLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.