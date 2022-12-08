We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Intel (INTC - Free Report) closed at $28.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 0.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.7%.
Intel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 78.9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.5 billion, down 25.76% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $63.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -64.17% and -18.6%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Intel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, Intel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.58. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.58.
Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
