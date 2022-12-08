We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Dynamics (GD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
General Dynamics (GD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $246.21, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had lost 1.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.7% in that time.
General Dynamics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $3.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.73 billion, up 4.25% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.16 per share and revenue of $39.29 billion, which would represent changes of +5.28% and +2.12%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. General Dynamics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, General Dynamics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.58, so we one might conclude that General Dynamics is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.