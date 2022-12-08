Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AB SKF (SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2 downward over the last 60 days.

Banco ntander Brasil (BSBR - Free Report) is a retail and commercial bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 12.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Gentex (GNTX - Free Report) is engaged in supplying automatic-dimming rear-view mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.

