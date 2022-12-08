We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Atlanticus (ATLC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Atlanticus (ATLC - Free Report) . ATLC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.41 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.85. Over the past year, ATLC's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.16 and as low as 3.53, with a median of 5.65.
Another notable valuation metric for ATLC is its P/B ratio of 1.30. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.06. Over the past 12 months, ATLC's P/B has been as high as 4.58 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 2.04.
Investors could also keep in mind Midwest Holding (MDWT - Free Report) , an Financial - Miscellaneous Services stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.
Midwest Holding sports a P/B ratio of 1.41 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.06. In the past 52 weeks, MDWT's P/B has been as high as 1.57, as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.85.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Atlanticus and Midwest Holding strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ATLC and MDWT look like an impressive value stock at the moment.