Is Carter Bankshares (CARE) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Carter Bankshares, Inc. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carter Bankshares, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CARE's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CARE has moved about 17.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 13% on average. As we can see, Carter Bankshares, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Commerzbank AG (CRZBY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.3%.
In Commerzbank AG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 35.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Carter Bankshares, Inc. belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 88 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.7% so far this year, meaning that CARE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Commerzbank AG belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 67-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved -4.2% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Carter Bankshares, Inc. and Commerzbank AG as they could maintain their solid performance.