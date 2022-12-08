We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is one of 285 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASAI's full-year earnings has moved 19.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that ASAI has returned about 62.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 33.8%. This means that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK - Free Report) . The stock is up 13% year-to-date.
In A-Mark Precious Metals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 35.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #223 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 31.2% so far this year, so ASAI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
A-Mark Precious Metals, however, belongs to the Precious Metals and Jewels industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #25. The industry has moved +9.4% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR and A-Mark Precious Metals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.