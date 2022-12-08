In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Mastercard (MA) & Marqeta Join Forces on Quick Supplier Payments
Mastercard Incorporated’s (MA - Free Report) virtual card solution, Track Instant Pay, recently landed its first processor in the United States, Marqeta, Inc. (MQ - Free Report) . Marqeta, a global card issuing platform, integrated the virtual card solution to facilitate instant payment of supplier invoices.
The technology, using machine learning as well as straight-through processing, is expected to help Marqeta’s clients in the domestic market to authorize a payment immediately after receiving invoices. The move is expected to significantly reduce the time taken for manual approvals.
The virtual card solution can increase savings by reducing expenses related to costly check processing fees. The deal strengthens Mastercard and Marqeta’s partnership. The Track Instant Pay belongs to MA’s suite of business-to-business products. The new deal is expected to increase volumes in MA’s vast network.
The move indicates growing demand for digitizing business payments. Mastercard, with its ripe portfolio of technology products and payment solutions, stands well poised to capture a significant portion of the market.
Mastercard’s products take advantage of data and automation to reduce payments fraud risks, costs and time consumption while boosting approval rates and efficiency. It resorts to partnerships for bolstering its capabilities and global presence.
Price Movements
Shares of Mastercard have improved 1.5% in the past year against the industry’s 17.4% fall.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
