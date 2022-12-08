Why Is Expeditors International (EXPD) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Expeditors International (
EXPD Quick Quote EXPD - Free Report) . Shares have added about 2.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Expeditors International due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Earnings Beat at Expeditors in Q3
Expeditors' third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.54 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92. The bottom line increased 21.5% year over year. Total revenues of $4,362.14 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,147 million and increased 1% year over year.
Airfreight tonnage and ocean container volumes decreased 13% and 10%, respectively. Operating income increased 8% to $526.92 million in the third quarter. Total operating expenses inched up 0.1% to $3.84 billion.
Airfreight Services revenues decreased 9% year over year to $1.48 billion in the third quarter. Ocean Freight and ocean services revenues grew 5.4% to $1.68 billion. Customs Brokerage and other services revenues climbed 9.5% year over year to $1.19 billion.
During the third quarter of 2022, Expeditors repurchased $4.5 million shares at $103.56 per common share. EXPD exited the September quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.15 billion compared with $1.98 billion at the end of the prior quarter. How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review.
The consensus estimate has shifted 19.87% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
Currently, Expeditors International has a strong Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Expeditors International has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.
Performance of an Industry Player
Expeditors International is part of the Zacks Transportation - Services industry. Over the past month, Schneider National (
SNDR Quick Quote SNDR - Free Report) , a stock from the same industry, has gained 12.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2022 more than a month ago.
Schneider National reported revenues of $1.68 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +16%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares with $0.62 a year ago.
For the current quarter, Schneider National is expected to post earnings of $0.62 per share, indicating a change of -18.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.8% over the last 30 days.
Schneider National has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.
Image: Bigstock
