Is Toll Brothers (TOL) A Buy Following Q4 Earnings Announcement?

Popular homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) reported fiscal Q4 earnings results Tuesday after the closing bell. Toll Brothers, a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), beat on both the top and bottom lines. But with homebuilder sentiment near lows and high mortgage rates contributing to slowing housing demand, is TOL a buy?

The company posted an adjusted profit of $4.67/share during the quarter, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 by 20.4%. Revenues of $3.71 billion also surpassed projections by 15.4%. TOL has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 15% over that timeframe.

TOL is part of the Zacks Building Products – Home Builders industry, which currently ranks in the bottom 6% out of all Zacks Ranked Industries. Toll Brothers is a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock. An uncertain housing outlook may contribute to volatility in TOL shares.


