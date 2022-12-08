We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Toll Brothers (TOL) A Buy Following Q4 Earnings Announcement?
Popular homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) reported fiscal Q4 earnings results Tuesday after the closing bell. Toll Brothers, a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), beat on both the top and bottom lines. But with homebuilder sentiment near lows and high mortgage rates contributing to slowing housing demand, is TOL a buy?
The company posted an adjusted profit of $4.67/share during the quarter, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 by 20.4%. Revenues of $3.71 billion also surpassed projections by 15.4%. TOL has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 15% over that timeframe.
TOL is part of the Zacks Building Products – Home Builders industry, which currently ranks in the bottom 6% out of all Zacks Ranked Industries. Toll Brothers is a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock. An uncertain housing outlook may contribute to volatility in TOL shares.