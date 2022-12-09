We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) closed at $55.07, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.
Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 9.55% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.49% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 4.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.74 million, up 23.05% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $488.4 million, which would represent changes of +33.33% and +24.54%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.84% higher within the past month. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that e.l.f. Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.7 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.81.
It is also worth noting that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 2.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cosmetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
