We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
RPC (RES) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, RPC (RES - Free Report) closed at $8.12, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas services company had lost 16.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.49% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from RPC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 400% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $449.5 million, up 67.57% from the year-ago period.
RES's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2933.33% and +81.43%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RPC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.66% higher within the past month. RPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RPC has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.02 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.07, so we one might conclude that RPC is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.