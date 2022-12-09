Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (
FNK Quick Quote FNK - Free Report) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Managed by First Trust Advisors, FNK has amassed assets over $233.57 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Value. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value Index.
The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 600 Mid Cap Value Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.70% for FNK, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.53%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 25.60% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (
GT Quick Quote GT - Free Report) accounts for about 0.94% of total assets, followed by United States Steel Corporation ( X Quick Quote X - Free Report) and Amkor Technology, Inc. ( AMKR Quick Quote AMKR - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 8.39% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -5.81% and is down about -3.99% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 12/09/2022), respectively. FNK has traded between $38.16 and $48.46 during this last 52-week period.
FNK has a beta of 1.27 and standard deviation of 34.01% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 226 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares Russell MidCap Value ETF (
IWS Quick Quote IWS - Free Report) tracks Russell MidCap Value Index and the Vanguard MidCap Value ETF ( VOE Quick Quote VOE - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index. IShares Russell MidCap Value ETF has $13.47 billion in assets, Vanguard MidCap Value ETF has $16.26 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Value.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK - Free Report) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market.
What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Managed by First Trust Advisors, FNK has amassed assets over $233.57 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Value. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value Index.
The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 600 Mid Cap Value Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.70% for FNK, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.53%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 25.60% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT - Free Report) accounts for about 0.94% of total assets, followed by United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) and Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 8.39% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -5.81% and is down about -3.99% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 12/09/2022), respectively. FNK has traded between $38.16 and $48.46 during this last 52-week period.
FNK has a beta of 1.27 and standard deviation of 34.01% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 226 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares Russell MidCap Value ETF (IWS - Free Report) tracks Russell MidCap Value Index and the Vanguard MidCap Value ETF (VOE - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index. IShares Russell MidCap Value ETF has $13.47 billion in assets, Vanguard MidCap Value ETF has $16.26 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Value.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.