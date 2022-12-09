Back to top

Image: Bigstock

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Healthcare & Materials

In the last trading session, Wall Street was upbeat. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 0.8%, DIA advanced about 0.6% and QQQ moved 1.2% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(PTH - Free Report) : Volume 3.69 Times Average

This healthcare ETF was under the microscope as about 26,120 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 7,000 shares and came as PTH gained 0.8% in the last trading session. PTH is up 4.1% in a month’s time.

(GUNR - Free Report) : Volume 4.34 Times Average

This materials ETF was in the spotlight as around 4.49 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 1.03 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as GUNR added 0.6% in the last session. GUNR has increased 2.0% over the past month.


Published in

etfs