In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA - Free Report) . LOMA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.62, which compares to its industry's average of 7.92. Over the last 12 months, LOMA's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.58 and as low as 3.67, with a median of 5.56.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LOMA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.