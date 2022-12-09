We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Dick's Sporting Goods is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, DKS has gained about 6% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 23.9%. This means that Dick's Sporting Goods is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) . The stock is up 16.8% year-to-date.
In Ulta Beauty's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Dick's Sporting Goods belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.3% this year, meaning that DKS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Ulta Beauty is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Dick's Sporting Goods and Ulta Beauty. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.