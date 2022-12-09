We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SSUMY or ITT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Diversified Operations stocks are likely familiar with Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY - Free Report) and ITT (ITT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Currently, Sumitomo Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while ITT has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SSUMY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ITT has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
SSUMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.97, while ITT has a forward P/E of 18.61. We also note that SSUMY has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ITT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64.
Another notable valuation metric for SSUMY is its P/B ratio of 0.73. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ITT has a P/B of 3.28.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SSUMY's Value grade of A and ITT's Value grade of C.
SSUMY sticks out from ITT in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that SSUMY is the better option right now.