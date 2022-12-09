We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds.
The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.
Let’s discuss the factors that might continue to take a toll on the firm.
Steep Costs and Expenses: Berry Global has been witnessing inflationary increases in costs and expenses over time. In fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022), BERY’s cost of sales increased 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Also, in the same period, the adjusted operating margin declined 120 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 8.8%. Escalation in raw material price and other costs and challenges related to labor and supply-chain constraints are expected to persist in the quarters ahead, affecting BERY’s margins and profitability.
High Debt Level: In the last five fiscal years (2018-2022), the company’s long-term debt witnessed a 9.7% CAGR. BERY’s current and long-term debt remained high at $9,255 million at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, despite its effort to lower debts. Also, Berry Global’s debt/capital ratio is currently 0.75, higher than 0.64 for the industry. Such high debt levels raise concerns for the company.
Forex Woes: Given its widespread presence in the international markets, Berry Global is exposed to unfavorable foreign currency movement. For instance, in fiscal 2022, foreign exchange headwinds had an adverse impact of $420 million on its revenues, year over year. A stronger U.S. dollar might depress BERY's overseas business results in the quarters ahead.
Southbound Estimate Trend: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 (ending September 2023) earnings has been revised 6% downward.
