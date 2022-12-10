We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shell (SHEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Shell (SHEL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $55.61, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.74% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.69, up 63.03% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.59 per share and revenue of $455.11 billion, which would represent changes of +113.94% and +66.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% lower. Shell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.21.
Meanwhile, SHEL's PEG ratio is currently 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.61 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SHEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.