Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.18, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.74% in that time.
Ford Motor Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ford Motor Company to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 126.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.88 billion, up 12.96% from the prior-year quarter.
F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $148.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.27% and +17.99%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.51% lower. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ford Motor Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.68 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.84, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 2.23 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.