LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) closed at $221.04, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.74% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LPL Financial Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.93, up 141.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.29 billion, up 9.41% from the year-ago period.
LPLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.32 per share and revenue of $8.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +61.25% and +11.65%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note LPL Financial Holdings Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.79.
Meanwhile, LPLA's PEG ratio is currently 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.