EGain (EGAN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
eGain (EGAN - Free Report) closed at $8.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had gained 7.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.74%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from eGain as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 60%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.17 million, up 9% from the year-ago period.
EGAN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $101.46 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.63% and +10.34%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 33.33% higher. eGain currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, eGain currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.43. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.48.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.