New Strong Sell Stocks for December 12th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN - Free Report) is a bank holding company for BankFinancial National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 60 days.
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS - Free Report) is a maritime transportation company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.8% downward over the last 60 days.
Target Hospitality Corp. (TH - Free Report) is a specialty rental and hospitality services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.9% downward over the last 60 days.
