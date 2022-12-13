We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why You Should Give Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) a Miss Now
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA - Free Report) is grappling with supply-chain disruptions, foreign currency headwinds and a softening demand environment.
Let’s discuss these factors in detail, which are weighing on this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s performance.
Persistent supply-chain challenges related to component shortages are disrupting Zebra Technologies’ operations, resulting in a decline in profits. The Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s sales declined 8.8% year over year in the third quarter due to this headwind. Supply-chain constraints hurt North America and EMEA sales by 9% and 2%, respectively, in the third quarter.
Given Zebra Technologies’ wide international presence, foreign currency headwinds are affecting revenues. Foreign currency translation had an adverse impact of 2.9% on sales in the third quarter. For the fourth quarter, the company expects a negative impact of 4 percentage-point from currency headwinds. A stronger U.S. dollar might continue to depress the company’s overseas business results in the quarters ahead.
Zebra Technologies’ bearish outlook for the fourth quarter due to softening demand, continued supply-chain challenges and currency headwinds raise concerns. The company expects adjusted net sales to either decrease up to 2% or increase up to 1% for the ongoing quarter.
Due to these headwinds, shares of Zebra Technologies have lost 14.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 12.2%.
The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings being revised downward by 5.1% and 13.1% in the past 60 days, respectively.
