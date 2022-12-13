We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Global Partners (GLP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Global Partners LP (GLP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Global Partners LP is one of 247 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Global Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLP's full-year earnings has moved 55.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, GLP has moved about 39.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 32.3% on average. As we can see, Global Partners LP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Helmerich & Payne (HP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 88.4%.
Over the past three months, Helmerich & Payne's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Global Partners LP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.5% so far this year, meaning that GLP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Helmerich & Payne falls under the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #13. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +47.8%.
Global Partners LP and Helmerich & Payne could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.