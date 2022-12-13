We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amalgamated Financial (AMAL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Amalgamated Financial is one of 884 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amalgamated Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAL's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, AMAL has gained about 52.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -12.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Amalgamated Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 12.7% year-to-date.
For VICI Properties Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Amalgamated Financial belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.8% so far this year, so AMAL is performing better in this area.
In contrast, VICI Properties Inc. falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 104 stocks and is ranked #159. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -23.5%.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Amalgamated Financial and VICI Properties Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.