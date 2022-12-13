We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Cross Country Healthcare is one of 333 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cross Country Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCRN's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CCRN has gained about 9.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -28.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cross Country Healthcare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) . The stock is up 16.4% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors' current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cross Country Healthcare belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20.9% this year, meaning that CCRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Clean Harbors, however, belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #155. The industry has moved -9% so far this year.
Cross Country Healthcare and Clean Harbors could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.