Image: Bigstock
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $9.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.8% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 10.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $303.96 million, down 30.92% from the year-ago period.
AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.99% and -28.28%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.73, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.