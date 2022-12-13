We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Mills (GIS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $86.84, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 11.12% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 20, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 7.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.15 billion, up 2.51% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $19.52 billion, which would represent changes of +4.06% and +2.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher within the past month. General Mills is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, General Mills is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.78, which means General Mills is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, GIS's PEG ratio is currently 2.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.96 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.