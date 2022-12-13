We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackRock (BLK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) closed at $709.23, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had lost 8.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.77, down 25.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.18 billion, down 18.18% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $34.12 per share and revenue of $17.71 billion, which would represent changes of -12.91% and -8.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. BlackRock currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, BlackRock is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.35.
Investors should also note that BLK has a PEG ratio of 3.68 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.