Back to top

Image: Bigstock

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Commodity & Global Infrastructure

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the last trading session, Wall Street was upbeat. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) gained 1.4%, (DIA - Free Report) added about 2% while QQQ moved 1.3% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(FTGC - Free Report) : Volume 3.22 Times Average

This commodity ETF was under the microscope as about 3.0 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 940,610 shares and came as FTGC added about 0.7% in the last trading session. FTGC is down 0.8% in a month’s time.

(IGF - Free Report) : Volume 4.10 Times Average

This global infrastructure ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.41 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 588,110 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as IGF gained 1.3% in the last session. IGF has added 2.5% over the past month.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - free report >>

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) - free report >>

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - free report >>

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy ETF (FTGC) - free report >>

Published in

etfs