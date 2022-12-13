We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
e.l.f. Beauty is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 200 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 22.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ELF has gained about 64.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -1.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, e.l.f. Beauty is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF - Free Report) . The stock is up 22.7% year-to-date.
In Coca-Cola FEMSA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, e.l.f. Beauty belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 40.8% so far this year, so ELF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, however, belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #38. The industry has moved +8.5% so far this year.
e.l.f. Beauty and Coca-Cola FEMSA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.