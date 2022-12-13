We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Hyatt Hotels (H) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Hyatt Hotels is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hyatt Hotels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for H's full-year earnings has moved 62.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, H has moved about 4.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -32.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Hyatt Hotels is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Grand Canyon Education (LOPE - Free Report) . The stock is up 20% year-to-date.
For Grand Canyon Education, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Hyatt Hotels belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.5% so far this year, so H is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Grand Canyon Education falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.4%.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Hyatt Hotels and Grand Canyon Education as they attempt to continue their solid performance.