Is Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1183 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACER's full-year earnings has moved 36.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, ACER has moved about 28.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -15.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) . The stock is up 54.4% year-to-date.
For Cardinal Health, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Acer Therapeutics Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 218 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 29.7% so far this year, so ACER is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Cardinal Health falls under the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #209. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -11.2%.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cardinal Health as they attempt to continue their solid performance.