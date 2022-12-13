We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ethan Allen (ETD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ethan Allen is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 227 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ethan Allen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETD's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that ETD has returned about 0.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -24.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Ethan Allen is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Walmart (WMT - Free Report) . The stock is up 2.3% year-to-date.
In Walmart's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Ethan Allen belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 35.5% so far this year, meaning that ETD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Walmart belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #23. The industry has moved +4% year to date.
Ethan Allen and Walmart could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.