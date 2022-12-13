Back to top

Is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ethan Allen (ETD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ethan Allen is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 227 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ethan Allen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETD's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ETD has returned about 0.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -24.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Ethan Allen is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Walmart (WMT - Free Report) . The stock is up 2.3% year-to-date.

In Walmart's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ethan Allen belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 35.5% so far this year, meaning that ETD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Walmart belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #23. The industry has moved +4% year to date.

Ethan Allen and Walmart could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.


