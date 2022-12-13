We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Nine Energy Service (NINE) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Nine Energy Service (NINE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Nine Energy Service is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Nine Energy Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NINE's full-year earnings has moved 5800% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, NINE has gained about 776% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 34.6% on average. This shows that Nine Energy Service is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 63.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Schlumberger's current year EPS has increased 6.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Nine Energy Service belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.3% so far this year, so NINE is performing better in this area. Schlumberger is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Nine Energy Service and Schlumberger. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.