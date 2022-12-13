We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chevron (CVX), Partners Approve Israel's Tamar Field Expansion
Chevron (CVX - Free Report) and its partners in the Tamar natural gas reservoir off Israel’s Mediterranean coast recently declared that a final investment decision (FID) has been made for the first phase of the two-phase project, which will expand the natural gas output to meet the rising domestic demand and boost exports to Egypt.
Per the FID, the partners are expected to invest about $673 million in the project. The first phase of the Tamar gas field, which is located approximately 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of Haifa, aims to augment the field’s natural gas production to roughly 1.6 billion cubic feet (bcf).
Moreover, a 150 km pipeline from the Tamar field to the platform will be installed. It is anticipated to have a supply capacity of up to 1.2 bcf per day of natural gas. Phase 1 of the expansion is scheduled for completion in early 2025, while the completion of the second phase is expected in the second half of 2025.
The American oil major is the operator of the field, having a 25% interest in the same. Other partners include Isramco (28.75%), Mubadala Energy (22%), Tamar Petroleum (16.75%), Dor Gas (4%) and Everest (3.5%).
Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations spanning worldwide. The only energy component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, CVX is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing.
