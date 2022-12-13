Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO - Free Report) manufactures consumer, school, technology, and office products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8% downward over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of polymer resins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.3% downward over the last 60 days.

